Dad's favorite wings: Father's Day dish that is sure to be a hit
Father's Day is right around the corner – and what better way to show dad you care than a tasty homemade meal? Meghan Sedivy, a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Market, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a delicious recipe sure to make dad smile.
Dad's Favorite Wings
Ingredients
- 4 cups water
- ¼ cup Fresh Thyme coarse sea salt
- 1 (2 lb.) pkg. Fresh Thyme chicken wings
- 2 tsp. Fresh Thyme baking powder
- 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme onion powder
- ½ tsp. Fresh Thyme garlic powder
- ½ tsp. Fresh Thyme organic cayenne pepper
- ½ tsp. Fresh Thyme organic smoked paprika
- ¼ cup Fresh Thyme Wild Buffalo Wing sauce
- 2 Tbsp. packed Fresh Thyme organic light brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme white wine vinegar
Directions
- In a bowl, combine water and salt, stirring until salt is dissolved. Add wings and cover. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Remove wings; discard salt water. Pat wings dry with paper towels; set aside.
- Preheat grill with a greased grill rack for direct cooking over medium-high heat (375°F). Meanwhile, in a large resealable plastic bag, combine baking powder, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and paprika. Add wings; close bag. Shake bag to evenly coat wings with spice mixture. Grill wings for 25 minutes or until done (165°F), turning once halfway through.
- For serving sauce, in a small saucepan, combine wing sauce, brown sugar, and vinegar. Cook until combined and heated through. Serve with wings.