Dad's favorite wings: Father's Day dish that is sure to be a hit

Father's Day is right around the corner – and what better way to show dad you care than a tasty homemade meal? Meghan Sedivy, a registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Market, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a delicious recipe sure to make dad smile.

Dad's Favorite Wings

Ingredients

4 cups water

¼ cup Fresh Thyme coarse sea salt

1 (2 lb.) pkg. Fresh Thyme chicken wings

2 tsp. Fresh Thyme baking powder

1 tsp. Fresh Thyme onion powder

½ tsp. Fresh Thyme garlic powder

½ tsp. Fresh Thyme organic cayenne pepper

½ tsp. Fresh Thyme organic smoked paprika

¼ cup Fresh Thyme Wild Buffalo Wing sauce

2 Tbsp. packed Fresh Thyme organic light brown sugar

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme white wine vinegar

Directions

