DC prepares for Biden’s inauguration, with or without Trump

We're learning more about the Wisconsin connections to the chaos at the Capitol this week.

Arrest logs from Wednesday's chaos show at least one Wisconsinite under arrest. All of this as the nation is set to celebrate the swearing-in of a new president.

Fox News reports at least 70 arrests made as a result of the U.S Capitol riots this week. Among them, a 60-year old Wisconsin man. He was taken in for a curfew violation and crossing a police line.

Security is being stepped up in D.C. in the aftermath of the riots with the mayor extending a public emergency that will run through President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

One person who won’t attend – President Donald Trump. This makes him the first incumbent president to skip his successor's swearing-in since Andrew Johnson in 1869. In fact, an outgoing president skipping an incoming president’s swearing-in has only happened three times in U.S. history.

"I guess what President Trump said in his video statement Thursday – he really didn’t mean it. He was just sort of reading a script," Mordecai Lee said.

The political expert said President Trump is showing he’s above the Constitution:

"I think he will forever be in shame in the history books," Lee said.

Earlier this week, Congressman Ron Kind, who was in the Capitol when it was breached, discussed inauguration plans:

"It’s going to be a slim down version," Kind said. "It’s going to be a very small crowd. There aren’t going to be very many people here for Inauguration Day – but we can’t control those who come into Washington for demonstrations."

The Army secretary is also telling the Associated Press the military is considering allowing the National Guard to carry firearms in D.C. ahead of the inauguration.