CVS Health: COVID-19 vaccines coming to WI long-term care facilities

CVS Health began to administer COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, Dec. 21 at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country.

Medical center holds COVID-19 vaccine before it is administered in a clinical trial. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

A news release indicates the effort will begin on Dec. 28 in 1,829 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin that selected CVS Health as their COVID-19 vaccination partner.

Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

While CVS is beginning with long-term care facilities, the company also has an agreement with the HHS to eventually provide vaccines to the general public in our 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021 with more details to be shared at a later date.