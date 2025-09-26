Culver's Curdtoberfest at State Fair Park this weekend

Be part of a debut event at the State Fair Park. Culver's is helping us celebrate the first-ever Curdtoberfest!

The pop-up takes place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Harvest Fair from Friday through Sunday (Sept. 26–28) with varying hours.

Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"You Betcha Guy" Myles Montplaisir, a content creator and podcaster, will serve cheesy jokes as the honorary Curdtoberfest host.