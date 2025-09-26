Expand / Collapse search

Culver's Curdtoberfest at State Fair Park this weekend

September 26, 2025
Be part of a debut event at the State Fair Park. Culver's is helping us celebrate the first-ever Curdtoberfest! Myles Montplaisir, AKA the 'You Betcha' Guy, joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about all of the activities that you won't want to miss.

The pop-up takes place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Harvest Fair from Friday through Sunday (Sept. 26–28) with varying hours.

  • Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"You Betcha Guy" Myles Montplaisir, a content creator and podcaster, will serve cheesy jokes as the honorary Curdtoberfest host.

