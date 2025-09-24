article

The Brief Culver's is hosting the first-ever "Curdtoberfest" this weekend. The pop-up takes place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Harvest Fair. "You Betcha Guy" Myles Montplaisir will serve cheesy jokes as the honorary host.



Culver's is hosting the first-ever "Curdtoberfest," a celebration of cheese curds paired with the tradition of Oktoberfest, in Milwaukee County this weekend. Here's what to know.

When is Curdtoberfest?

Local perspective:

The pop-up takes place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Harvest Fair from Friday through Sunday with varying hours.

Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What will be at Curdtoberfest?

Why you should care:

"You Betcha Guy" Myles Montplaisir, a content creator and podcaster, will serve cheesy jokes as the honorary Curdtoberfest host.

There will also be live music from Wisconsin polka and cover bands, a cheese curd pull tab machine, a root beer garden and more.

What's next:

With new limited-time-only menu items like jalapeño cheese curds and the return of fan-favorites like the CurderBurger at restaurants nationwide, Culver's said October will be full of cheesy surprises.