Culver's 'Curdtoberfest' at Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Culver's is hosting the first-ever "Curdtoberfest," a celebration of cheese curds paired with the tradition of Oktoberfest, in Milwaukee County this weekend. Here's what to know.
When is Curdtoberfest?
Local perspective:
The pop-up takes place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Harvest Fair from Friday through Sunday with varying hours.
- Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
What will be at Curdtoberfest?
Why you should care:
"You Betcha Guy" Myles Montplaisir, a content creator and podcaster, will serve cheesy jokes as the honorary Curdtoberfest host.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
There will also be live music from Wisconsin polka and cover bands, a cheese curd pull tab machine, a root beer garden and more.
What's next:
With new limited-time-only menu items like jalapeño cheese curds and the return of fan-favorites like the CurderBurger at restaurants nationwide, Culver's said October will be full of cheesy surprises.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from event organizers for this story.