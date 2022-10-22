Culver's CurderBurger sold out at some locations

article

Culver's fans are lining up nationwide to try the Culver's CurderBurger – so much so that some locations are sold out, the company said Friday, Oct. 21.

A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15.

Culver's fans around the nation wanted a taste of the distinctly Wisconsin burger, and restaurant officials said they sold more than 136,000 of the CurderBurgers on National Cheese Curd Day 2021; many restaurants sold out before the lunch hour.

Culver's received so many positive reviews – and demands – that the CurderBurger made a comeback. It made its official return on Oct. 12. The Curderburger will be available until Oct. 31, Culver's confirmed – while supplies last.

For the record, the CurderBurger was born from an April Fool's joke. It is a deluxe Butter Burger topped with a cheese curd patty.