Culver's sold 136K+ CurderBurgers, sales records reported

An April Fools' Day joke turned reality, the Culver's "CurderBurger" was a dairy-packed hit at restaurants across the country on Oct. 15 – National Cheese Curd Day.

Culver's sold more than 136,000 CurderBurgers – many restaurants selling out before the lunch hour. Twenty percent of restaurants reported single-day sales records with the CurderBurger on the menu, according to Culver's.

The CurderBurger was met with pleas, demands and petitions for the restaurant chain to make the burger a real menu item after it appeared on social media as an April Fools' Day joke. The Culver’s team then developed the CurderBurger in a span of just three months, but even they did not expect such an enthusiastic response.

"We knew this was going to be a fun moment for us to give our guests something they truly wanted, but we were still blown away by the overwhelming response," said Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. "It’s exciting to see the passion guests showed on National Cheese Curd Day, and it inspires us to continue creating the menu items they crave."

Urged by the limited quantity of CurderBurgers at each location, guests began to line up at some restaurants before 8 a.m. As soon as dining rooms and drive-thrus opened, the burgers began to fly, with Wisconsin locations selling CurderBurgers between 10 a.m. and noon at a pace over three times that of burger sales on an average day, according to the restaurant chain.

