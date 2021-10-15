Curderburger at Culver's lives up to the hype

After an April Fool's Joke became reality, hundreds of cheese-lovin' burger buyers waited in line at Culver's around the state to get their hands on a limited-edition ‘Curderburger' -- a deluxe Butter Burger topped with a cheese curd patty.

FOX6's Angelica Duria "crushed" hers on Real Milwaukee and said, while it's a little overpowering, it definitely lived up to the hype.

Gabrielle Mays got her hands on one too. "Pretty good," she tweeted.

The Marquette men's basketball team took on the challenge too.

The Curderburger is only available on Oct. 15, National Cheese Curd Day, until supplies last at Wisconsin Culver's locations.

