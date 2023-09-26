Culver's CurderBurger returns Oct. 2

article

The CurderBurger is returning to the Culver's menu on Oct. 2. It is a deluxe Butter Burger topped with a cheese curd patty.

Two years ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day (Oct. 15). Culver's fans lined up nationwide for a taste at this distinctly Wisconsin burger – and restaurant officials said they sold more than 136,000 of the CurderBurgers.

Now, Culver's officials confirm the CurderBurger is back for 2023. It will be available from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31.

Culver's CurderBurger (Credit: Culver's)

"The enthusiasm we’ve seen since the CurderBurger’s inception continues to amaze us," said Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development. "We can’t wait to bring it back for a third year, and we hope this only-at-Culver’s delight continues to bring smiles to our guests’ faces as it has since it debuted two years ago."

For the record, the CurderBurger was born from an April Fool's joke.