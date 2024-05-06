Cudahy rescue; person fell over lake bank, 50 yards down cliff

article

Cudahy firefighters rescued a person who had fallen down the lake bank near Allerton and Sheridan Drive on Sunday evening, May 5.

Officials say the Cudahy Emergency Dispatch Center took a 911 call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police conducted a search of the area and established verbal contact with the victim. A short time later, Cudahy firefighters rappelled down the bank to find the victim approximately 50 yards down the cliff.

The Milwaukee Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT) was requested to help with the rescue.

The victim was eventually pulled to safety and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.