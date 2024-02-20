Cudahy police chase, driver sought after ditching car

article

Cudahy police are looking for a driver after a Tuesday morning pursuit ended with a crash.

It started near Pennsylvania and Layton around 1:40 a.m. Police said a blue Infiniti was headed east without its headlights on, so an officer initiated a traffic stop. While the driver did initially signal to pull over, they then sped off – sparking the chase.

The fleeing car reached speeds greater than 100 mph, police said, where the posted speed limits were 30 and 25 mph. The pursuit was quickly terminated due to the speed.

The suspect's vehicle was found near Packard and Layton – roughly a mile from where the chase began. Police said there was a debris field and a crash that impacted a bus shelter, three street signs, a metal light pole, a wooden electrical pole and more.

The driver, who police said was the lone occupant of the car, ran off and was not taken into custody. A 23-year-old St. Francis man has been identified as a person of interest.

Anyone with any information is requested to call the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.

No injuries were reported.



