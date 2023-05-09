Cudahy police chase; man accused pleads guilty to 2 counts, 6 dismissed

article

A Green Bay man pleaded guilty on Wednesday, May 3 to two of eight criminal counts in connection to a police chase from Cudahy into St. Francis in March 2022.

Iroquois Regazzi pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Six other charges, including theft, felony bail jumping, and discharging a firearm, were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Regazzi is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.

Case details

Prosecutors say Regazzi fired shots toward police from a fleeing vehicle before it crashed in St. Francis.

On March 22, 2022 a Cudahy police officer spotted a speeding car near Packard and Grange and tried to pull the car over. However, the car sped up – and a chase began.

Police near Packard and Lake Drive where pursuit ended

The Hyundai reached speeds greater than 60 mph in what was a 25 mph zone. Near Packard and Squire, the complaint states Regazzi, who was a passenger, reached out of the moving car, pointed a gun toward the officer and fired two shots. The car continued to flee, hitting 78 mph before ultimately crashing near Packard and Lake Drive in St. Francis.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cudahy police searched the area for Regazzi, but couldn't find him. After hours on the run, security spotted Regazzi in the woods near the FBI building – not far from the crash scene – and was arrested. He had a gun on him, the complaint states. Another man was also arrested. Officers found a gun in the car.

Shooting at hotel

According to the complaint, Milwaukee police were called to a hotel near 13th and College on March 21 – the day before the pursuit. There, Regazzi was allegedly yelling with a woman and at one point pulled out a handgun and began waving it in the air, saying he was "gonna pop a round off." Regazzi later "put his head down like a bull and charged" at someone before swinging his arms and firing a shot. The bullet hit a door. Regazzi fled the scene.

Per the complaint, the man arrested in connection to the pursuit told police that he was at the hotel and heard shots fired. He said he went out to his car to leave when Regazzi got in the back and told him to drive. The man said they drove around and later returned to the hotel where Regazzi grabbed a shotgun from another car.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The man also said that he was driving with Regazzi on March 22 when a squad car pulled up behind them. According to the complaint, the man said Regazzi pointed a gun at him and told him to "go, go, go." As they were driving, he said he knew Regazzi fired shots, but thought it was at the ground.