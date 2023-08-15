Cudahy officers, citizen honored for saving lives

Hailed as heroes, a Cudahy man and two police officers were honored Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The people whose lives they helped save got to thank them, too.

It was an emotional night at City Hall as the three received standing ovations. The officers said they don't do it for the spotlight, but because of what they were able to do in separate terrifying situations, their chief said recognition is important.

Cudahy Police Chief Thomas Poellot

"I’m extremely proud of our staff, their heroism," said Cudahy Police Chief Thomas Poellot.

Chief Poellot spoke before the Cudahy Common Council, honoring three people with life-saving awards.

"Something that was so simple as a traffic stop or a code violation turned into something that was nothing I expected," said Cudahy Police Corporal Brandon Stecklein.

Corporal Brandon Stecklein

Corporal Stecklein was honored for an April traffic stop when the driver’s heart stopped.

"The whole time I was like, ‘You’re only 20 years old. You’re too young for this,'" said Stecklein.

Stecklein gave medical aid while waiting for paramedics.

"I started chest compressions, and we were able to get his heart going again," said Stecklein.

"There was definitely an angel looking over that young man at this point," said Chief Poellot.

Jeffery Brodzik, Sr.

Jeffery Brodzik, Sr. was also honored. He's not an officer, but he wore his bravery like a badge.

Cudahy Commons fire

Chief Poellot said in March when Brodzik's apartment complex started on fire, he got his son and dog out and didn’t forget about others.

"You began knocking on doors to evacuate residents," said Chief Poellot.

"Glad the good Lord woke me up," said Brodzik. "Could’ve been worse. I did what I could."

Chief Poellot said Brodzik then let Officer Madeline Ohm know where the fire was.

Officer Madeline Ohm

"He was very crucial in this incident," said Officer Ohm.

Officer Ohm was able to help a badly burned woman get out safely.

"It was definitely scary, but she’s still here today, which is absolutely wonderful," said Officer Ohm.

Officer Ohm was recognized, too, after going above and beyond.

Cudahy Commons fire

"You went back into the structure without regard for your own safety to make sure no one else was inside," said Chief Poellot.

"It’s an honor," said Officer Ohm. "I definitely don’t like the spotlight on me."

But that spotlight shows how actions like this make a difference far beyond the moment.

"Just want to say thank you to Officer Stecklein back there," said Brandon, the 20-year-old driver whose life was saved.

"I second that. Thank you so much for saving my son’s life," said Brandon's mom.

After Brandon was revived, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic heart condition, and he’s now receiving treatment.