Cudahy crash: 4 injured, driver impaired

Four people were injured in a two-car crash near Packard Avenue and Wanda Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Cudahy police said.

All four individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 28 year old Cudahy man was among the injured. Excessive speed and driver impairment appear to be factors in this accident.

This investigation is ongoing.

