The Brief David Crowley won Wisconsin's governor race on Tuesday. Milwaukee County will eventually hold a special election for county executive. FOX6 News will have live, local election analysis throughout the day Wednesday.



David Crowley won Wisconsin's governor race on Tuesday, which means the Democrat will vacate his role as Milwaukee County executive. Here's what to know.

How long will Crowley remain county executive?

What we know:

David Crowley will continue to serve as Milwaukee County executive until he resigns or he is sworn in as governor, which comes first. The gubernatorial inauguration is Jan. 4, 2027.

Who takes over as Milwaukee County executive?

What's next:

Once David Crowley leaves office, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors chair immediately becomes the acting county executive and the first vice-chair becomes acting board chair. That means Marcelia Nicholson-Bovell will become acting county executive and Steven Shea will become acting chair.

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Within 30 days, the acting county executive will appoint an interim county executive. The county board must then confirm that interim appointee. The interim Milwaukee County executive will serve until a special election is held.

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When is the special election?

What we don't know:

The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Crowley's term, which expires in April 2028. A date for a special election has not yet been set.

All Wisconsin election results

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has complete results for a number of key races across Wisconsin. Follow the links below to find the race you're looking for:

Balance of Power

Big picture view:

FOX6 News and LiveNOW from FOX also kept tabs on race around the country: