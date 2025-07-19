Croatian Fest in Franklin celebrates 91 years of community, tradition

article

The Brief Croatian Fest in Franklin celebrated 91 years of community and tradition. Organizers said Franklin has one of the nation's largest Croatian populations. The festival included traditional Croatian music, dance, rotisserie, bakery and beer.



While ethnic festivals dot the summer calendar in Milwaukee, Croatian Fest in Franklin offered a cultural experience of its own on Saturday.

What they're saying:

It was held at Croatian Park, on 76th Street north of Ryan Road. The celebration of 91 years of community and tradition began with a traditional Croatian Catholic Mass.

"This park was founded in 1956 by Croatian American immigrants, and our job as today’s board is to further our culture," said Tom Kuzmanovic, president of the Federation of Croatian Societies.

Milwaukee-area Croatian music and dance groups provided entertainment. A Croatian rotisserie, as well as homemade bakery and desserts, paired with Croatian beers and cordials.

Organizers said Franklin has one of the nation's largest Croatian populations. This year, the Federation of Croatian Societies showed off its new 300-seat pavilion that was financed through community support.

"The first Croatian Fest under our new pavilion, which is the ‘Buco’ Pavilion, named after Boris Kuzmanovic, my late brother, and this is phase one of a three-phase project," Kuzmanovic said.