Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near Mitchell Airport Park

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing man. Jose Esparza, 28, was last seen Thursday night, March 30 near Whitnall and Pine, just south of Howard Avenue.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'09 tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a short beard, and slim build. Esparza was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, a camouflage jacket with a fur lined hood, a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath the jacket, black pants, and black boots.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.