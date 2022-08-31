Critically missing Milwaukee man

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a critically missing man. Robert Jefferson was last seen on Aug. 30 near Medford and Custer around 10 a.m. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

Robert Jefferson is described as a male, black, 5'6" tall, 155 pounds, balding, shaven face with freckles. His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.