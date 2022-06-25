Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee girl last seen Saturday morning

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
Aryona Mobbs

MILWAUKEE - Police are asking for help locating a critically missing 11-year-old girl last seen near 49th and Hadley around 2 a.m. Saturday, June 25. 

Aryona Mobbs left a residence and hasn't been seen since. 

She is described as a Black female, 5-feet tall, thin build with dreaded hair. She could be carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information on Aryona's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.