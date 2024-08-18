Critically missing Milwaukee child, last seen near 27th and Cleveland

article

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale.

Jaden Barksdale as a Black boy, 5'03" and weighing 100 lbs. He has a caramel complexion, black hair with a brown patch, and black eyes.

He was last seen on Sunday morning, Aug. 18, at about 2 a.m. near 27th and Cleveland in Milwaukee on foot.

He was wearing an army shirt, dark blue pants, and vanilla-colored Air Jordan basketball shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7241.