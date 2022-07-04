Critically missing man last seen on northwest side

article

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 44-year-old man last seen near 87th and Hampton on July 3.

Keith Carter is described as a black male, approximately 6’02", 200 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt.

Keith may be operating a brown Tahoe or Suburban vehicle with unknown plates.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.