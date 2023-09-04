Critically missing man found safe

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police said McCormack has been found safe.

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding critically missing 91-year-old Francis McCormack.

McCormack was last seen near 16th and Euclid around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3. He was seen driving a silver 2004 Acura TSX with Wisconsin plate AUX-3311. Officials said he is believed to be confused and unable to navigate his way home.

McCormack is described as a white man, 5'09" tall, weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue polo golf shirt and tan shorts.

