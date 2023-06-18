Critically missing boy last seen near 69th and Courtland

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing Rayshawn Wheaton.

Police said he was last seen near 69th and Courtland around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

Rayshawn is described as a Black boy, 11 years old, 4’05" tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Rayshawn was last seen wearing a red Bape hoodie, an unknown shirt and dark blue/ black pants.

