Critically missing boy last seen near 69th and Courtland
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing Rayshawn Wheaton.
Police said he was last seen near 69th and Courtland around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.
Rayshawn is described as a Black boy, 11 years old, 4’05" tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Rayshawn was last seen wearing a red Bape hoodie, an unknown shirt and dark blue/ black pants.
Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.