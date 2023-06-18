Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing boy last seen near 69th and Courtland

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Rayshawn Wheaton

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing Rayshawn Wheaton.

Police said he was last seen near 69th and Courtland around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

 Rayshawn is described as a Black boy, 11 years old, 4’05" tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Rayshawn was last seen wearing a red Bape hoodie, an unknown shirt and dark blue/ black pants.

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.