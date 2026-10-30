Critically missing 28-year-old woman: Milwaukee police

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The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 28-year-old woman, Marquetta Richardson. She was last seen near 20th and Villard early Saturday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7272.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 28-year-old woman, Marquetta Richardson.

Missing woman

What we know:

Marquetta was last seen near 20th and Villard walking west at around 9:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Marquetta is described as a female, Black, with a height of 5'2" and a weight of 280 pounds. She has a lazy left eye.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt and black pants with a pink stripe on the side.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.