Critically missing 28-year-old woman: Milwaukee police
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 28-year-old woman, Marquetta Richardson.
Missing woman
What we know:
Marquetta was last seen near 20th and Villard walking west at around 9:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
Marquetta is described as a female, Black, with a height of 5'2" and a weight of 280 pounds. She has a lazy left eye.
She was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt and black pants with a pink stripe on the side.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: Information is from the Milwaukee Police Department.