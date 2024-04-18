Critical missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in finding a critically missing person.

Police said 42-year-old Tiffany Cook was last seen on Tuesday, April 16, in the area of 1st and Capitol.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 200 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she typically wears thick-framed glasses, and it is unknown what she was last wearing. She should be on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.