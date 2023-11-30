Milwaukee man critically missing; police seek public's help

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing man.

Police said 24-year-old Khadar A. Hussein was last seen around 10:36 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, near Jackson and Erie.

He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7232 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.