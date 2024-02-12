Critical missing Milwaukee boy; police seek public's help

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 12-year-old Milwaukee boy.

Authorities said Jackson B. Frick was last seen at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, near 63rd and Oklahoma.

He’s described as 4 feet 9 inches tall and 100 pounds. He has shoulder-length blonde hair and green eyes.

Police said Frick was last seen wearing an olive green or camouflage North Face jacket, a white polo shirt, navy blue slacks and red shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between 8 a.m. and midnight, or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between midnight and 8 a.m.