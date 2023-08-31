Critical missing man found safe

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Sinclair has been found safe.

Milwaukee police were requesting the public's assistance in locating a critical missing man.

Roger Sinclair was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 31, near 50th and Chambers around 12:30 p.m.

Sinclair is described as a 75-year-old Black man, 6'5" tall, weighing 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue scrubs, yellow hospital gown, black jacket, and carrying a black and red Miami duffel bag.

