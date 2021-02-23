Crews work to retrieve Port workboat that sank Monday morning

Crews on Tuesday, Feb. 23 are working to retrieve the Port workboat known as the Harbor Seagull that sank early Monday morning.

Officials are using a crane and professional divers to get the boat out.

The boat is visible, surrounded by oil absorbent booms, and currently, there is no known environmental damage. The boat had 120 gallons of diesel fuel.

The Harbor Seagull was commissioned to the city in 1961. During the winter season, it is used to break up ice in the river. After it’s successfully retrieved it will be put on a barge for further assessment to figure out how it sank.

Lifting it from the water will cost upwards of $40,000, repairing it $300,000 and replacing it, more than a million dollars.

Harbor Seagull

