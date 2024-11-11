Credit cards stolen in Brookfield; $3,500 spent on fraudulent purchases

article

The Brief Brookfield police are looking for a suspect who stole credit cards from a parked vehicle, and then used them at a Sam's Club in Franklin. The suspect spent more than $3,500 using the credit cards.



Brookfield police are looking for a suspect who stole credit cards from a vehicle, and then made fraudulent purchases with those credit cards totaling more than $3,500.

According to the Brookfield Police Department, on Oct. 11, at about 6 p.m., the suspect (pictured) entered a vehicle parked at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts.

The suspect stole credit cards from the vehicle and made fraudulent transactions totaling $3,511.16 at the Sam's Club in Franklin.

Police say multiple credit cards were used for these fraudulent transactions from other unknown victims.

Suspect description

The suspect is described as a male, 30 - 40 years of age, average build, 5'10" in height.

He was wearing a white/blue baseball cap, black sunglasses, light blue short sleeve shirt, dark blue vest, black sweatpants, and red and white sneakers.

Contact police

If you have any information, email kolberg@ci.brookfield.wi.us or contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website or through the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.