Cream Puff giveaway: FOX6, State Fair give out 600 6-packs on Tuesday

The Wisconsin State Fair is just days away! On Tuesday, Aug. 3 FOX6 News and the Wisconsin State Fair gave away 600 6-packs of State Fair Cream Puffs.

"This always kind of kicks of the fair for me. Seeing the excitement of our fairgoers coming through, getting their cream puffs early, and just kind of spreading the love and getting the fair started," said Jen Puente, Public Relations Manager at Wisconsin State Fair.

The iconic Original Cream Puff, sold at the Fair since 1924, is the most popular food item among fairgoers.

"They are just excited. Not only have they gotten up at the crack of dawn to come here and get their cream puffs, but they’re happy and they’re excited. They’re excited about the cream puffs they get today and they’re excited about the cream puffs they’re gonna get in the next 11 days when we open our gates on August 5," said Kathleen O’Leary, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Additionally, the Original Cream Puffs drive-thru will be back at Wisconsin State Fair Park for this year's fair. The drive-thru will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13.

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, will take place Aug. 5 – 15.