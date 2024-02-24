Icy conditions lead to 10+ car pileup on I-43 off-ramp at Silver Spring

article

Icy conditions on Friday night, Feb. 23, lead to a pileup involving more than 10 vehicles on the I-43 off-ramp at Silver Spring Drive in Glendale.

According to North Shore Fire and Rescue, just before 8:30 p.m., crews were initially dispatched to a crash with people injured at the base of the northbound I-43 off-ramp to eastbound Silver Spring.

While on the scene of that two-car accident, more vehicles began to crash and pile up on the ramp behind the crash due to icy conditions on the ramp.

One of the damaged cars

Crews on scene requested additional resources due to more than 10 vehicles crashing behind the initial accident.

One of the additional vehicles involved was a car-hauler, which had 8-10 vehicles in its load.

Ultimately, two people were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

This pileup was just one of several crashes throughout southeastern Wisconsin on Friday night.

The FOX6 tower camera captured the moment an SUV slid into a traffic light at the intersection of Brown Deer Road and Green Bay Road in Brown Deer.

An SUV knocks out a stoplight at Brown Deer Road and Green Bay Road.

And in Jefferson County, a car went off the freeway and possibly rolled. It happened on I-94 at County Highway F, near Ixonia.

Crash on I-94 near Ixonia

FOX6 is working to learn more about the crash.