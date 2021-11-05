Crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County; driver taken to hospital

A 24-year-old man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday, Nov. 4 following a crash in Sheboygan County. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on I-43 at mile marker 119 in the Town of Wilson.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, a southbound vehicle was witnessed traveling at an estimated 100 mph+ and crashed into the back of a southbound Garda armored vehicle. The striking vehicle was sent into the median of the interstate and came to rest.

The 24-year-old male operator was found to have life-threatening injuries and was transported to Froedtert Hospital by Life Net. The occupants of the Garda armored truck were uninjured.

Speed and impairment are believed factors in this incident.