Vehicle crashes into Milwaukee building near 28th and Lisbon, 1 dead

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Police say the driver veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a building near 28th and Lisbon. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.



One person is dead after a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 28th and Lisbon.

What we know:

Police say the driver, a 54-year-old, was traveling east on West Lisbon Avenue when they veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a building.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the identity of the driver.

This investigation is ongoing.