Vehicle crashes into Milwaukee building near 28th and Lisbon, 1 dead

Published  October 28, 2025 5:47am CDT
Milwaukee
28th and Lisbon, Milwaukee (Courtesy: Tiran Jenkins)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 28. 
    • Police say the driver veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a building near 28th and Lisbon. 
    • The driver was pronounced dead on scene. 

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 28th and Lisbon. 

What we know:

Police say the driver, a 54-year-old, was traveling east on West Lisbon Avenue when they veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a building. 

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the identity of the driver. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

