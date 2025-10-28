Vehicle crashes into Milwaukee building near 28th and Lisbon, 1 dead
article
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 28th and Lisbon.
What we know:
Police say the driver, a 54-year-old, was traveling east on West Lisbon Avenue when they veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a building.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the identity of the driver.
This investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.