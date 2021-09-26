Crash kills Farmington man, 71, vehicle struck tree

A 71-year-old Farmington man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, Sept. 26 at County Highway A and Indian Lore Rd in the Town of Farmington. His 64-year-old female passenger was hurt.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Officials said life-saving efforts were performed on the man, who was driving but were unsuccessful. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but officials said a preliminary investigation revealed the driver lost consciousness just prior to the crash, went off the road and struck a tree.