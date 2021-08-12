Crash in Town of Erin leaves 1 dead

Officials are investigating a fatal car crash that happened early Thursday morning, Aug. 12 in the Town of Erin.

Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the area of Dublin Drive and O'Connell Street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a crash where the top of the vehicle was ripped off. The caller reported the driver had head injuries.

The caller was able to remove the driver from the vehicle before first responders arrived.

Life-saving efforts were started and continued upon the arrival of Hartford Fire & Rescue, but ultimately were unsuccessful. The driver was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Dublin Drive after negotiating the curve on O’Connell Street. The vehicle traveled left of center, went off-road left and struck a tree in the west ditch line. The top of the vehicle was almost completely sheared off exposing the entire passenger compartment and the driver was partially ejected, although it appeared that they had been wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

Officials are not releasing any more details at this time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android