Crash in Sheboygan County, 3 transported to the hospital

Three people were transported to the hospital Tuesday night, June 22 following a crash in Sheboygan County. It happened around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road PP and S. Highland Avenue in the Town of Plymouth.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle traveling south on S. Highland Avenue failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling east on County Road PP.

Both drivers of the vehicles involved were transported to S. Nicolas Hospital with injuries.

A passenger in the southbound vehicle was transported from the scene via Lifenet with serious injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department, Plymouth Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Orange Cross Ambulance, Plymouth Fire Department, and Lifenet.