Crash in Sheboygan; 2 transported by Flight for Life, 1 in custody for OWI

Two people were transported to the hospital by Flight for Life Thursday night, Aug. 5 following a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan. It happened around 8:20 p.m. near 18th Street and Calumet Drive.

According to police, a 52-year-old Sheboygan man was turning onto Calumet Drive from 18th Street, heading northbound when his vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on Calumet Drive.

The striking vehicle was operated by a 32-year-old Sheboygan man with one 39-year-old passenger.



The 52-year-old driver along with the 39-year-old passenger from the other vehicle were transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

The 32-year-old driver is being detained at the Sheboygan County Detention Center and was referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of OWI causing great bodily harm.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation.