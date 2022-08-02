Crash in Burlington on Schaal Road; critical injuries reported
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a traffic accident with critical injuries on Schaal Road in the Town of Burlington.
Schaal Road is currently closed from Pine Street to Karcher Road.
The roadway will be closed for several hours, an update will be provided once available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.