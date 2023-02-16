Washington County I-41 SB 30-car crash, 3 hurt

A series of crashes on I-41 southbound near Kewaskum as snow fell Thursday, Feb. 16 involved 30 vehicles and left three people hurt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said it happened around 2 p.m. on I-41 southbound at WIS 28.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there were five separate crashes between Highway 28 and County Highway D. The crashes included 30 vehicles, including three semis.

The injuries were not serious.

Traffic was rerouted to WIS 175 so crews could clear the scene. The southbound interstate was closed for seven hours.

As a result of the closure, a secondary cluster of accidents, including additional stuck semis, developed on Midland Drive in the Town of Wayne as drivers attempted to find their own alternate routes. No major injuries were reported at this scene either, sheriff's officials said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported I-41 was snow-covered and slippery with multiple accidents Thursday afternoon, asking drivers to avoid the area from Lomira to Allenton.