Crash on US Highway 151 south of Beaver Dam; 2 people injured

Two people were injured, one severely, following a crash on US Highway 151 south of Beaver Dam around noon on Thursday, March 7.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, just before noon they received 911 calls about a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 151 at the intersection of County Highway DE in the Town of Calamus. This intersection is about two miles south of the city of Beaver Dam.

A 77-year-old Beaver Dam woman was seriously injured, and a 57-year-old Stoughton man had non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation showed the woman’s vehicle was eastbound on County Highway DE, entered the intersection, and collided with the man’s southbound vehicle.

The woman was taken to a local hospital after being extricated from the vehicle. A medical helicopter met paramedics at the hospital to take her to a trauma center, with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers were the only people in each vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and their crash investigation team.