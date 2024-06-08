Crash causing backups on I-41/I-894 south of Zoo Interchange

article

A crash is causing backups on I-41/I-894 northbound, just south of the Zoo Interchange on Saturday morning, June 8.

511 reports the ramp to I-94 is closed at Greenfield Ave just after 6 a.m. DOT cams showed backups all the way to Lincoln Ave.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more information, and has yet to hear back. However, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

On-ramp from Lincoln blocked

Just before 8 a.m., police blocked the on-ramp from Lincoln Ave.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you're headed north on that stretch of freeway, consider a different route.