Flight out of Milwaukee emergency lands after windshield cracks

A plane on its way from Milwaukee to Denver on Saturday, Jan. 2 was forced to make an emergency landing in South Dakota after its windshield cracked mid-flight.

The flight departed from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday. It diverted to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota airport roughly two hours later.

Cracked windshield grounds plane headed from Milwaukee to Denver. (Courtesy: Toni Boldt)

The SkyWest flight, operating as United Express, landed safely without incident, according to the airline. Passengers were moved onto another plane and proceeded to Denver.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating the incident.

Statement from SkyWest:

Statement from the FAA:

