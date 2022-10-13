CP Holiday Train returns after 2-year hiatus; supports food banks

article

​The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years. This, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

A news release says the train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.

The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23. The tour will feature 168 live shows, including stops in the following locations in southeast Wisconsin:

Sturtevant , 6:45 p.m., Dec. 8

Caledonia , 8 p.m., Dec. 8

Wauwatosa , 4 p.m., Dec. 9

Hartland , 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9

Oconomowoc , 6:40 p.m., Dec. 9

Watertown , 7:50 p.m., Dec. 9

A full schedule is available at cpr.ca/holidaytrain .

Live music is essential to the CP Holiday Train experience. This year's performers will include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell, to name a few. Details about this year's artists and which performers will play which shows are available at cpr.ca/holidaytrain .

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

The news release says since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.