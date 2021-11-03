COVID vaccine for kids: Health professionals provide update

Children between the ages of 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The CDC approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11," said Dr. Michael Gutzeit, Children's Wisconsin.

Top doctors with Children’s Wisconsin say it’s a sigh of relief for many parents who want to protect their children from the coronavirus.

"There still are some steps before we begin putting vaccines in kids' arms in the 57 to 11-year-old range because we need to make sure that we get some additional information from the CDC," said Gutzeit.

The CDC officially gave its approval for children between the ages of 5 and 11 to get the Pfizer vaccine; the same two-dose vaccine that adults get, but at an adjusted dose.

"The dosage of this vaccine is one-third of the adult dose, or the dose, I should say, that’s been given previously, so we want to make sure we have all the safety checks and balances in place and the proper administrative techniques," said Gutzeit.

One of the state’s top health officials says it’s something every parent should consider for their own children.

"Preliminary data show that case rates among children under 18 continue to be higher than those of all other age groups," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard. "We are urging parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated."

As for when vaccines can start being administered to young children, doctors at Children's Wisconsin say they aren't entirely sure. Pending some final administrative information from federal health officials, they're optimistic they can start giving shots by sometime next week.

If parents are unsure about getting a vaccine for their child, the state's top doctors encourage you to talk with your child's primary care physician.

Getting vaccinated

Parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 can schedule a vaccination using a variety of options, including with their health care provider, at community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments, or pharmacies.

To locate a provider administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, visit Vaccines.gov . Parents and guardians can learn more by visiting the COVID-19: Resources for Parents and Guardians page or by calling 844-684-1064 toll-free.

In addition to getting your child vaccinated, DHS urges Wisconsin families to take the steps necessary to protect themselves and their communities: mask up when in indoor public settings or outside where physical distancing is not possible, stay home if you are feeling sick, and get tested if you’re experiencing any symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage . We encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook , Twitter , or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.