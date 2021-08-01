COVID vaccine at Puerto Rican Family Festival via pop-up clinic

A group called Forward Latino has made it their mission to meet people in the Latino community where they are and get them vaccinated against the coronavirus, including at the Puerto Rican Family Festival Sunday, Aug. 1.

"We couldn’t have it last year because of this whole mess that we had," said Cecil Negron, organizer.

After a year’s long absence due to the pandemic, the Puerto Rican Family Festival came back in Milwaukee for the eighth year. While much hadn’t changed, one major thing did.

"Trying to bring it to the community so they can get vaccinated in a language that they understand," said Eileen Figueroa, Forward Latino.

Forward Latino, in partnership with the Milwaukee Health Department, offered vaccines at a pop-up clinic.

"We want to make sure that we get vaccinated because we care about our family members, and we want to make sure that we’re taking care of our elders, getting them that information, and having the science and information broken down to them," said Figueroa.

The city’s health commissioner said it’s making a difference.

"I would say, so our Latinx community, vaccination rates are lagging a little, but overall, I’d say that compared to other demographics in our city, they’re doing a pretty good job, which is really encouraging, but again, trying to make vaccine available to everyone, anywhere we can," said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee health commissioner.

They didn't just offer vaccinations, but also a chance for people to ask questions.

"I think we have to be respectful of people’s decisions, but also recognize that we’re at a critical point in the pandemic, that we are on the way out of this, but the numbers are climbing, and we just absolutely have to get more people vaccinated," said Johnson.