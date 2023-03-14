COVID in Milwaukee County, 3 years since cases confirmed

Milwaukee County Chief Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston on Tuesday, March 14 observed the three-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county.

According to the county executive's office, four cases were confirmed on March 14, 2020. At the time, it brought the Wisconsin state total to 27 cases.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Weston reviewed the current COVID-19 landscape, reviewed best practices and discussed commercialization of resources.