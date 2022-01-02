COVID closes Greendale Schools Monday

Greendale Schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 3 "because of a high percentage of instructional staff in isolation or quarantine due to positive COVID-19 cases," according to the district's website.

The statement on the district's website indicates free COVID testing will be made available Monday at Greendale High School.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The full statement is as follows:

"There will be no school for students in Greendale Schools on Monday, January 3, because of a high percentage of instructional staff in isolation or quarantine due to positive COVID-19 cases. We are reviewing the impact and length of these absences to determine a learning plan for students for the remainder of the week. We will communicate this plan to you by noon tomorrow (Monday, January 3).

"The buildings will be open during school hours. Children enrolled in Bridge for Kids will have access to childcare. Please refer to the email message sent last month by Mrs. Schweitzer. It is also posted on the Park & Rec website. Care 4 Kids will be closed on Monday.

"This school day will be treated like a severe weather day and will not require a make-up day.

"Free COVID-19 testing is available at Greendale High School tomorrow, January 3, beginning at 12:10 p.m. Appointments are required. Registration information is found on the website. Please report any student positive COVID-19 case to covid@greendaleschools.org. COVID-19 testing will continue as usual on school days.

"Drive-thru lunch will be available at Greendale High School for all students K-12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Students do not need to be present for pick up. The meal will be the same as posted on the online menu. School lunches are FREE for all students."