Gotten your COVID booster? Doctors urge you not to delay

With the contagiousness of the omicron variant of COVID-19, doctors say if you have

not gotten your booster shot, now is the time to do it.

"If a person attracts omicron, and many people are right now, as long as you are vaccinated and boosted, you’ll be able to fight this virus," said Dr. Bill Hartman with UW Health.

The doctor not only works to keep Wisconsin safe but especially his own family. Hartman's own mother is immunocompromised – and she contracted COVID-19 over the holidays.

"She had a sore throat and a runny nose but tolerated this quite well. I really believe that’s because her body had been primed to fight off this virus as well as it could," the doctor said.

It shows doctors' recommendations to get a booster COVID-19 shot is warranted.

"As we move inside because of the cold weather, but also the contagiousness of the omicron variant, give yourself the best chance to fight off COVID which is being both vaccinated and boosted," Dr. Hartman said.

The doctor confirms the omicron variant is a milder case of COVID as long as you are vaccinated. He hopes the booster shots provide a light at the end of the tunnel.

"With the population 60% vaccinated at this point, I think there is a chance, because this is so contagious yet somewhat milder than other forms of COVID, that this will get us much closer to that herd immunity endpoint," Hartman said.