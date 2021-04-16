COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Mequon City Hall on April, 16

Midland Health, a local vaccination company, will be holding a Pfizer vaccine clinic Friday, April 16, with expanded hours from 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Mequon City Hall.

While the majority of first doses administered will be the Pfizer vaccine, there will be Moderna vaccines available as well. This Friday’s event will be the last ‘first dose’ clinic at Mequon City Hall this month and include curbside vaccinations for the disabled.

A news release indicates the clinic is open to both appointments scheduled in advance or walk-in appointments during the clinic’s operating hours, while supplies last.

All individuals 16 years of age and over are eligible to receive a vaccination. Individuals who are 16 and 17 years of age should schedule an appointment in advance to secure a Pfizer vaccination.

To schedule an appointment, please view Midland Health’s online scheduler at www.onsitehealthtesting.com/signup/mch. To schedule an accessible curbside appointment, please call 414-378-2436. For questions or help with the scheduler, please call Midland Health at 262-754-3130.

Vaccines will be provided at no cost, but insurance will be billed for a vaccination administration fee. Individuals should bring a photo ID and insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card if they have one, and a completed Midland Health consent form. Those without insurance are also eligible for the shot.

Attendees should also plan ahead because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.

Midland Health’s consent form and the CDC’s pre-vaccination checklist are available here.